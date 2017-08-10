'Failed Test Of Leadership': Smriti Irani's Comeback To Sonia Gandhi Jibe

Hours after Congress president Sonia Gandhi's stinging jibe at the BJP during a special discussion in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Smriti Irani lambasted the Congress chief, saying she was bent upon proving that "blood is thicker than water".Ms Irani compared the opposition leader's address that "smacked of a deeply self-righteous tone" with the "statesman-like position" voiced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this, she said, Ms Gandhi has failed the "test of leadership".In the discussion to commemorate 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Ms Gandhi had spoken of the role played by the Congress in the freedom struggle and recalled that there were people and organisations which had opposed the movement and played no role in the country getting freedom. It was a veiled attack at leaders of the BJP's ideological mentor RSS who the Congress often accuses of collaborating with the British.Ms Gandhi had next gone on to target the BJP for the politics of hate, communalism and wondered if the "forces of darkness" were trying to destroy the roots of democracy. The BJP did not protest the remarks inside the House lest it derails the commemorative discussion.But Ms Irani took on the Congress president later.In her Facebook post later in the evening, Ms Irani targetted Ms Gandhi for failing to rise above partisan considerations in her speech that "lacked any passion or vision" and focused too much on Jawaharlal Nehru and his stint in jail."Bitter and illiberal, she also used expressions such as 'nafrat aur badle ki raajneeti' (politics of hate and revenge), totally out of context, to vitiate the atmosphere in the House and made it seem like an election campaign speech.Calling Ms Gandhi's speech a "long pitiable lament", the minister called PM Modi 30-minute address forward- looking, positive, unifying and gracious in his address as he exhorted people to rise above all kinds of differences.