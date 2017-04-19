Ex-French Diplomat, Accused Of Raping Daughter, Acquitted By Bengaluru Court

Pascal Mazurier, the French national accused of raping his infant daughter in 2012, has been acquitted by a court in Bengaluru for lack of evidence.Mr Mazurier, a Consular Attache to the French Consulate, was arrested four days after his wife Suja Jones, a native of Kerala, registered a complaint accusing him of raping their three-year-old daughter in their home in Bengaluru. French officials said he was not entitled to diplomatic immunity. The case provoked public outrage before the diplomat was arrested."It's a joy today to finally see the truth. I'm very emotional, it is difficult to talk," he told reporters, adding, "Not too many people supported me; I was not in my country, I was alone and my family visited once."Mr Mazurier had said in his defence that the allegations were not borne out by forensic tests and his DNA reports had been inconclusive.