Ex-French Diplomat, Accused Of Raping Daughter, Acquitted By Bengaluru Court

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 19, 2017 16:50 IST
Pascal Mazurier, accused of raping his daughter, has been acquitted by Bengaluru court.

Bengaluru:  Pascal Mazurier, the French national accused of raping his infant daughter in 2012, has been acquitted by a court in Bengaluru for lack of evidence.

Mr Mazurier, a Consular Attache to the French Consulate, was arrested four days after his wife Suja Jones, a native of Kerala, registered a complaint accusing him of raping their three-year-old daughter in their home in Bengaluru. French officials said he was not entitled to diplomatic immunity. The case provoked public outrage before the diplomat was arrested.

"It's a joy today to finally see the truth. I'm very emotional, it is difficult to talk," he told reporters, adding, "Not too many people supported me; I was not in my country, I was alone and my family visited once."

Mr Mazurier had said in his defence that the allegations were not borne out by forensic tests and his DNA reports had been inconclusive.

