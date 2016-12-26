Elvis Gomes, AAP's Goa Chief Minister Candidate, Questioned In Corruption Case

Elvis Gomes, named by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party or AAP as its candidate for Goa Chief Minister, today appeared before the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with an inquiry into what it calls a housing scam. AAP has alleged that he is being falsely targeted by the state's ruling BJP because he chose to join the party and has been picked to lead its campaign in Goa, where assembly elections will be held next year. The BJP has rubbished the charge.Mr Gomes, former Inspector General (Prisons), has called the timing of the ACB's summons to him "suspicious." The 53-year-old was questioned for about three hours today. He had opted for voluntary retirement from the police service in May this year and had joined AAP, which is making a serious attempt to turn the traditional battle in the state between the BJP and the Congress into a three-cornered contest this time.AAP points out that a month after Elvis Gomes put in his papers, the ACB filed a first information report or FIR against him. The FIR alleges that the Goa Housing Board, of which Mr Gomes was then managing director. had acquired about 30,000 sq m of land near Margao town and had the land's classification changed from "orchard" to "settlement," to drive up its market value and then build residences there. The land was later returned to the owner in 2011."Elvis Gomes is known all over Goa for his honesty. Being victimised by BJP government," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted today, minutes after Mr Gomes appeared before the ACB in Goa capital Panaji. AAP also tweeted a video that showed Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and Deputy Chief Minister Francis D'Souza praising Mr Gomes in the past."Watch this. BJP's dirty tactics. Elvis was an honest/efficient officer till he intended to join AAP. Goa CM/DyCM used to praise him," AAP leader Ashutosh tweeted. He later said at a press conference, "Today the BJP is clearly seeing defeat in Goa, hence they are trying to get AAP's chief ministerial candidate in false cases.""It is an inquiry by the ACB. What role do we have to play in it?" shot back Vinay Tendulkar, who heads the BJP in Goa. He said the case was filed against Mr Gomes when he was in government service. "How can AAP relate the case to elections and politics?" he asked.