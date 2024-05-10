Canadian Rapper Drake's Home In Toronto Targeted In Alleged Break-In Attempt

For weeks, Drake has been entangled in a heated rap battle with Kendrick Lamar.

In a disturbing development, Canadian rapper Drake's Toronto mansion was targeted in an alleged break-in attempt just one day after a security guard on the property was shot, according to The Guardian.

Police were called to the residence on Wednesday after reports of a suspect attempting to enter the property. The suspect was apprehended without further incident, and thankfully, no injuries were reported.

This incident comes on the heels of a serious shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning. A security guard working at Drake's home was critically injured by unknown assailants who fled the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities are investigating both incidents but have not yet established a connection between them. The Guardianalso reports that Drake's ongoing rap feud with Kendrick Lamar is not currently considered a factor. It remains unclear whether Drake was present at the mansion during either incident.

In a statement, Toronto police confirmed they were called after a person attempted to access the property. The statement further details that the suspect was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and received medical attention.

Police have emphasised that this incident is unrelated to the shooting, for which they are still searching for the assailant, who fled in a vehicle.

No motive has been ascribed to either incident, which comes amidst a particularly high-profile month for Drake.

Drake's mansion gained extra attention recently as it appeared on the cover art for rival rapper Kendrick Lamar's song "Not Like Us."

Drake himself has often referenced his Toronto home, which he nicknames "The Embassy," in his music and on social media.

Security concerns are so high that the mansion's gates are double the height allowed by Toronto city regulations.