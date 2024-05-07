Shooting Outside Rapper Drake's Toronto Mansion Amid Rap Feud: Report

Cops are currently investigating the issue and further probe is underway. (File)

Canadian rapper Drake's Toronto mansion was cordoned off by police today after a shooting near his property, according to reports.

One person was seriously injured after getting shot in the chest and had to be taken to a nearby hospital, his injuries are not considered to be life threatening, according to Toronto's City News.

The shooting happened at 2:09 am Canadian time, according to reports.

Suspect is believed to be on the run after fleeing the scene and no description of the suspect has been reported as of now, according to Toronto's City News.

Drake's property is currently under police surveillance after the incident and the street outside his mansion has been taped off with 'Do Not Cross' signs, according to reports.

Drake was the highest-grossing rapper in the world last year. He is currently locked in a rap beef with Los Angeles-born rapper Kendrick Lamar.

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one," said Kendrick Lamar in his newly released track "Not Like Us", which is based on "certified pedophiles."

The ongoing rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been raging with both the rappers releasing new diss tracks on a near-daily basis.

No connection has been found between the shooting and the rapper's rap feud as of now.

With inputs from AFP, Toronto's City News