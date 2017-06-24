Eid Mubarak 2017: Did You Know Why the Eid Ul Fitr is Also Called 'Meethi Eid'?

Highlights The holy month of Ramzan is about to end Eid Ul Fitr is just around the corner This time, the focus is largely on sweet preparations

The holy month of Ramzan is about to end and it's ushering in a wave of celebrations with Eid Ul Fitr just around the corner. This time, the focus is largely on sweet preparations giving the festival its name - Meethi Eid. But why is it called so? The month-long Iftar feasting is studded with rich, meaty delicacies. But the final day is all about starting anew, on a sweet note. "Throughout the holy month of fasting, the evening meal is usually very rich and meat dominated, once the Ramzan is closed, the following day is celebrated as Eid by eating something sweet the first thing in the morning. It also signifies starting your routine on a sweet note after a month of abstinence and praying," shared Chef Osama Jalali, Masala Trail.

Sweets and traditional desserts are also distributed and served among friends, family and to the needy as a gesture of sharing and partaking happiness and good luck. Moreover, Bakra Eid, which symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, revolves heavily around meat, so Eid Ul Fitr is dedicated to the celebration of traditional desserts.

The star delicacies without which Meethi Eid celebrations would be incomplete are Qeemam Sevai and Sheer Korma. The former is a meticulous preparation involving cooking sevai laboriously in sugar syrup. Sheer Korma is made by is made by boiling milk till it thickens; then sevai is added along with a host of dry fruits. It is cooked until it reaches a delectable, thick consistency and is usually served the next morning.

"One of my fondest memories is associated with cooking Sheer overnight. I used to patiently grate coconut into the preparation. Lot of people have modified and tweaked the recipe these days, but in my opinion, one must not do away with the dried dates (chuhara) and coconut in the Sheer," concluded Chef Osama.

Meethi Eid - Eid Ul Fitr - is expected to be celebrated this Monday, 26th June and might also shift to Tuesday, 27th June depending on the Moon sighting on Sunday.



