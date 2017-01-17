Collapse
Efforts On To Clear Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Blocked By Heavy Snow

All India | Updated: January 17, 2017 18:38 IST
The Jammu-Srinagar highway has remained shut for 2 days due to heavy snowfall in the state

Jammu:  Man and machine are working round-the-clock to try and clear the snow and rubble at many places along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The highway, blocked due to heavy snowfall, has now been shut for two days. It has become increasingly difficult to carry out operations due to continuous rainfall.

"We have been clearing the road since 3 am. We want the road to open as soon as possible so that the people don't face any further difficulty," said Afzal Khan, who drives a snow clearing machine.

Hundreds of vehicles, including trucks that supply goods for daily needs, have been stuck on the highway for two days. Many fear of a landslides at various places along the highway due to snow and rain.

"There is a big traffic jam on the highway. We have been stuck for over a day. We face a lot of problems. There is no food no water", says Gulzar Singh, a trucker driver, who is on his way to Srinagar.

Authorities have not yet been able to confirm when the highway will open, but have confirmed that clearing operations have been going on at various points along the highway.

The highway which is the only road link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country gets frequently blocked in winters due to heavy snow. The highway had remained closed just 10 days ago for the same reason.

