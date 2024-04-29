Watch: Avalanche, Landslide In Kashmir After Heavy Rain, Snowfall

The avalanche was seen rumbling down a snow-covered mountainside.

An avalanche hit the Sonmarg area of Jammu and Kashmir today amid heavy rain and snowfall. In a video, the avalanche was seen rumbling down a snow-covered mountainside and a few people and livestock were seen rushing out of the area.

Heavy rain has triggered landslides in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir. A hillside house was seen crumbling down after being hit by a landslide in Uri near the Line of Control, showed a dramatic video.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was also closed Monday following multiple landslides triggered by rain. The highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by landslides at Mehar, Gangroo, Mom Passi and Kishtwari Pather in Ramban district, as per a PTI report.

Mughal road, an alternate route linking Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu with south Kashmir's Shopian district, remained closed for the third day owing to snowfall in Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas, officials said.

The rain during the last 72 hours has increased the water level in all rivers, lakes and streams in Kashmir and the Meteorological (MeT) office said today that the same conditions would continue during the next 24 hours.

Several schools in the areas prone to inundation and landslides have been shut.