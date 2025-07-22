Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Parts Of J&K, Schools Closed

Heavy rain in parts of Jammu and Kashmir have caused a flood-like situation in several places, officials said today. As a precautionary measure, the administration has ordered the closure of schools today.

A massive landslide has blocked the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway after heavy rains.

Continuous rain has led to waterlogging and disrupted normal life in several low-lying areas, officials said.

An advisory has been issued in Jammu region, urging people to remain alert, exercise caution and avoid landslide prone areas amid forecast of heavy rains in the next 72 hours.

The last 24 hours have witnessed heavy rainfall in various parts of Jammu region. Two people, including a Vaishno Devi pilgrim and a student were killed after landslides on the old track of Vaishno Devi in Katra and a school in Poonch.

During a landslide on the old track of Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra a pilgrim was killed and around a dozen were injured.

In Poonch, heavy rains caused landslides at multiple places. At Bainch Kalsan village, a government run school was hit by a massive landslide, killing a student and injured four others.

Officials say a senior police officer was also injured after a rock fell on the car he was travelling near Jammu.

Flash floods have been reports in several parts of Rajouri and people have advised not venture out in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is undertaking road construction work in the hilly areas of the Pir Panjal region of Rajouri to improve connectivity and reduce waterlogging in market areas such as Kotranka, Samote, and Budhal.

"Wherever there is a problem of waterlogging, especially in market areas, we are constructing concrete pavements," said Sanjay Sharma, a BRO engineer. "The drains in the market were often clogged, leading to water overflow on roads. We've now covered those areas with concrete pavements and are also addressing damaged road patches," he said.