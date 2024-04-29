Video: Srinagar-Jammu Highway Hit By Massive Landslide After Heavy Rain

A video showed rocks and debris sliding down a mountainside and falling on the highway.

Non-stop rains and snowfall have triggered landslides and flash floods in several of Jammu and Kashmir causing damage to public infrastructure and private property. The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed today due to landslides at multiple places along the highway. A large number of vehicles are stranded along the Highway.

The highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by landslides at Mehar, Gangroo, Mom Passi and Kishtwari Pather in Ramban district.

The rains are continuing, hampering restoration works, officials said, advising commuters to avoid journeys on the highway till it is cleared of the debris.

Kupwara district in north Kashmir was cut off from the rest of the Valley due to flood waters inundating roads and several villages have also been affected by floods.



In Ramban district, a 13-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a boulder after a landslide.

In the Boniyar area of Baramulla district, seven members of a family were injured after their house collapsed due to landslides.

All schools across Kashmir will remain closed tomorrow in the wake of incessant rains, flash floods and landslides in several areas.

The Kashmir University has postponed exams that were scheduled for tomorrow.