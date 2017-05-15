Dreaded Maoist Kundan Pahan Surrenders, Says 'Wasted 20 Years'

Dreaded Maoist leader Kundan Pahan, facing 128 cases including that of murder of senior police officers, and carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head, has surrendered before the police in Ranchi. The Communist Party of India (Maoist) Jharkhand 'regional committee secretary' is an accused in the killing of special branch inspector Francis Indwar in 2008. He is also accused of looting Rs 5 crore from an ICICI bank cash van. He was also allegedly involved in the Baliba ambush in Saranda and killing of senior police officer Pramod Kumar in 2008 at Pundigiri near Bundu in Ranchi district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldip Diwedi said on Sunday.Members of Kundan Pahan's family were present as he surrendered before the Additional Director General of Police RK Malik, Inspector General (CRPF) Sanjay Lathkar, DIG AV Homkar and other senior police officers.Mr Malik congratulated the police team for convincing Kundan Pahan to come into the mainstream and their continuous success in controlling left wing extremism. "True repentance is to accept one's mistakes," Mr Malik said on the occasion and appealed to others connected with the extremist organisation that indulges in exploitation and violence to join the mainstream.Mr Malik said that DGP DK Pandey and the state government's initiative of 'Nai Disha' gave one final opportunity this year to the Maoists to surrender. Inspector General of Police (CRPF) Sanjay Lathkar said that the Maoists who come forward to surrender have understood "the hollowness of Maoist ideology and believe in the Constitution".Deputy Inspector General of Police AV Homkar said it was a historic moment for the CRPF and the Jharkhand police as several Maoists have given up arms due to their efforts. Kundan Pahan said that he had realised that he had "wasted 20 years" and would now help in the development works in the state. He said, "Directly or indirectly I take responsibility of the incidents", and expressed sorrow for those who died in Maoist violence.Kundan Pahan claimed that the senior Maoists get their children educated in foreign countries and indulge in extortion.