2 Men Mob Lynched In Meghalaya After Minor Alleges Rape Attempt

Two men were lynched in Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills district for allegedly trying to rape a 17-year-old girl yesterday, the police said.

The incident was reported from Nongthliew village in Eastern West Khasi Hills.

The girl alleged that she was in her home when the duo attacked her with a knife and tried to rape her. On hearing her screams, neighbours gathered at the spot and caught hold of the two, police said.

About 1,500 people then took them to a nearby community hall and assaulted them there.

When the police reached the spot, the crowd didn't allow the officials to take them into custody, sources said.

While the police were negotiating with the community leaders, the mob broke into the community hall and thrashed the accused. "The duo could only be brought out of the hall after the mob was done with them," a police officer said.

They were rushed to hospital for treatment where they were declared dead on arrival.

A case was registered and an investigation is on, officials said. The two men worked as labourers in Nongthliew, police said.