'Has There Been A Deal In Wayanad That Muslims...?' PM Modi Attacks Congress

Attacking the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked if there has been a 'deal' in Wayanad to extend the benefit of reservation to the Muslim community.

Asserting that giving religion-based reservations is "unconstitutional", he accused Congress of snatching reservations from the SC, ST and OBC communities.

In an interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, PM Modi said, "There is a question in my mind. Has there been a deal in Wayanad, that Muslims will be given a share in the reservation, and in return make us win the seat of Wayanad? The country wants to know this."

"Today, what is happening, is they (Congress) are finding ways to snatch the reservation for SC, ST and OBC, given to them by the Constitution. They want to give religion-based reservation," he added.

PM Modi further said that it was decided by the makers of the Constitution that reservation can't be given on the basis of religion.

"When the Constitution was formed, months of discussion took place. It was discussed between many knowledgeable people whether reservations should be given on a religious basis. It was agreed upon that it can't be given...now they are trying to give reservation on a religious basis, because of vote bank," he said.

He also attacked the Congress party over not going to the Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Mandir and accused the BJP of asserting their right to the temple.

"Can anyone have a right on the almighty? An ordinary party like the BJP is nothing in front of Lord Ram. Lord Ram should be of everyone. And why do they talk about this? To hide their hidden agenda, which is to maintain their vote bank," PM Modi said.

"They (Congress) thought, if they went to Ram Mandir, they would lose their vote bank...if you remember Rajiv Gandhi had started his election campaign from Ram Mandir. But then their vote bank asked, 'If you do this, what is the difference between you and the BJP'. So they ran away. Earlier they used to visit temples, but not now. Because their vote bank had scolded them last time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)