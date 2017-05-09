Do Not Politicise Triple Talaq, Says PM Narendra Modi In Meet With Muslim Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated that the issue of triple talaq should not be politicised and urged a leading organisation of the Muslim community to take the lead in initiating reform in this regard. He made the comments while interacting with leaders of the leading Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind who called on him in the national capital.Welcoming the members of the delegation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that democracy's greatest strength is harmony and amity, the PMO said in a statement.Emphasising that the government does not have any right to discriminate among citizens, Mr Modi said India's speciality has been its unity in diversity, it added.The delegation members appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on the issue of triple talaq, the statement said. Praising Mr Modi's vision, members of the delegation expressed hope that the "nationwide trust" that he has among the people will ensure prosperity and well-being of all segments of society, the statement said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken on the issue of triple talaq during the BJP's national executive meet in Odisha's Bhubaneswar last month, where he stressed that "injustice should not be done to Muslim women".He also spoke about the issue in a 40-minute speech delivered at a function in New Delhi to mark the birth anniversary of Kannada philosopher Basaveshwar."There is so much debate on triple talaq these days. Looking at the great tradition, my mind is filled with the hope that powerful people will emerge from the community in this country (to) eradicate outdated practices, evolve modern systems," he had said.