Divyanka Tripathi Starts Anniversary Celebration By Supporting Lipstick Under My Burkha

They said "Women should marry in their 20's and sit at home" ... I said "Take that". #lipstickundermyburkha FYI can't wait to see the film Ektu! A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

They said girls go out at night wearing short clothes and then they blame men for raping.. I said - Take that!!! @ektaravikapoor excited for the film bossy @diapers_and_lipsticks #lipstickundermyburkha #balajimotionpictures A post shared by Workdanceshoptravelparty (@krishna_mukherjee786) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

Open sky, blue sea and the Italian breeze!! Life's good #CamouflagedWithTheBackground #WifeysFavModel A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Jul 7, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

My phone and me in relaxation mode.... #MannKiShanti A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Divyanka Tripathi is on a vacation with her husband Vivek Dahiya to celebrate their first marriage anniversary (which is today) but theactress' thoughts are with upcoming film, which is distributed by her show's producer Ekta Kapoor. Divyanka, who is in Italy, joined Ekta Kapoor's 'lipstick rebellion,' a promotional strategy for the Alankrita Shrivastava-directed film, which was initially snubbed by the Central Board or Film Certification or Censor Board for being 'too female-oriented.' Divyanka shared a picture from the Mamma Mia beach and wrote in caption: "(It's promotional...Do not get Emotional!) I'm an ocean, pretty on the surface. Abysmal, opulent and varied in the depths that many can't see. You can't ever know me completely 'cause I have a #LipstickUnderMyBurkha! (sic)."Divyanka'sco-stars Anita Hassanandani and Krishna Mukherjee have done their bit for the 'lipstick rebellion.'Meanwhile, Divyanka's husband Vivek Dahiya is in absolute holiday mood and posted this picture:Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have planned a Europe tour to celebrate their first marriage anniversary. The couple, who got married on this date last year, has been busy with their work commitments for the entire year and therefore took a well-deserved break.Divyanka and Vivek recently participated and won dance reality showDivyanka said that the show helped them grow closer as they plunged into their respective shows soon after their marriage - Divyanka headlines the cast ofwhile Vivek was the lead in- the show ended in November.Happy Anniversary, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.