Divyanka Tripathi Starts Anniversary Celebration By Supporting Lipstick Under My Burkha

Divyanka Tripathi is on a vacation with her husband Vivek Dahiya to celebrate their first marriage anniversary (which is today) but the Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress' thoughts are with upcoming film Lipstick Under My Burkha, which is distributed by her show's producer Ekta Kapoor. Divyanka, who is in Italy, joined Ekta Kapoor's 'lipstick rebellion,' a promotional strategy for the Alankrita Shrivastava-directed film, which was initially snubbed by the Central Board or Film Certification or Censor Board for being 'too female-oriented.' Divyanka shared a picture from the Mamma Mia beach and wrote in caption: "(It's promotional...Do not get Emotional!) I'm an ocean, pretty on the surface. Abysmal, opulent and varied in the depths that many can't see. You can't ever know me completely 'cause I have a #LipstickUnderMyBurkha! (sic)."
Highlights
- Divyanka Tripathi joined Ekta Kapoor's 'Lipstick Rebellion'
- Divyanka and Vivek are celebrating their anniversary in Europe
- Vivek Dahiya is in absolute holiday mode
Divyanka's Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Krishna Mukherjee have done their bit for the 'lipstick rebellion.'
Meanwhile, Divyanka's husband Vivek Dahiya is in absolute holiday mood and posted this picture:
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have planned a Europe tour to celebrate their first marriage anniversary. The couple, who got married on this date last year, has been busy with their work commitments for the entire year and therefore took a well-deserved break.
Divyanka and Vivek recently participated and won dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 Divyanka said that the show helped them grow closer as they plunged into their respective shows soon after their marriage - Divyanka headlines the cast of Ye Hai Mohabbatein while Vivek was the lead in Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se - the show ended in November.
Happy Anniversary, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.