Divyanka Tripathi Starts Anniversary Celebration By Supporting Lipstick Under My Burkha

(It's promotional...Do not get Emotional!) I'm an ocean, pretty on the surface. Abysmal, opulent and varied in the depths that many can't see. You can't ever know me completely 'cause I have a #LipstickUnderMyBurkha! #LipstickRebellion I nominate @aditi_bhatia4 @vahbz and @aashkagoradia

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Jul 7, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT