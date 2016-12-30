Demonetisation, GST To Take Centre-Stage At Vibrant Gujarat Summit Next Month

The Centre's demonetisation measure and its effects on the economy would take centre-stage at the 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, to be held at Mahatma Mandir convention center in Gandhinagar next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend and inaugurate the event."On January 11, there is an important seminar about GST implementation, which will be chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. I firmly believe that dignitaries would discuss the demonetization move and its subsequent effects on the economy during that seminar," Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) PK Taneja said, according to PTI.Nearly 20 heads of state and ministers from around the world are expected the high-profile event."We are privileged to host these leaders from around the world. These leaders include Prime Ministers, ministers and Presidents of various countries," said Mr Taneja. The bureaucrat added nine Nobel laureates and 58 chief executives from India and abroad would grace the occasion with their presence.Dignitaries who have confirmed their attendance include Nisha Desai Biswal, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs; Presidents of Kenya and Uganda; Prime Ministers of Serbia and Portugal; senior ministers from Russia, Poland, France and Japan among others.Mr Taneja informed that 12 countries including USA, UK, Canada and UAE, have agreed to be partners of the event.The 7th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat summit, which was held in 2015, was attended by dignitaries such as World Bank chief Jim Yong Kim, US Secretary of State John Kerry and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon among others.