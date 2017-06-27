Club Asking Meghalaya Woman To Leave Is Racial Discrimination, Says Minister Kiren Rijiju Kiren Rijiju asked Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take action after Meghalaya's Chief Minister Mukul Sangma spoke to him.

The woman was asked to leave by Delhi Golf Club officials for wearing a traditional dress. New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has described as a "clear case of racial discrimination", the elite Delhi Golf Club in the capital



A furious Mr Rijiju said today that it reflected an "elitist mindset of some people (that) will destroy the social fabric of the country". He has asked Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take action. The minister brought it up with Mr Patnaik after Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma spoke to him.



On Sunday, June 25, Ms Lyngdoh, who works as a governess, and her employer Nivedita Barthakur Sondhi were invited to club by a member. They were sitting to lunch when two club officials asked Ms Lyngdoh to leave the table.



"We were invited for lunch at the Delhi Golf Club. We were all seated and lunch was almost served when suddenly, the club official came to me and asked me to leave the place," Ms Lyngdoh told news agency IANS, adding, "I asked why and they told me that the dress I was wearing was a maid's uniform. They even said that I look like a dustbin."

Kiren Rijiju is the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Ms Lyngdoh said she has travelled the world and many parts of India and has dined at the best clubs, "but no one has hurled abuses or commented on my dress."



to its member who had invited Ms Sondhi and Ms Lyngdoh to lunch, but alleged that the incident was being given a "political and cultural overtone". The statement did not however say if the club, situated next to the Oberoi hotel in an upscale area of south Delhi, had apologised to Ms Lyngdoh.



"The management has immediately investigated the incident and it has emerged that the incident could have been handled in a much better way by the staff member. It was also confirmed that the guests were not asked to leave the club premises," the club said, adding, "disciplinary action is in process."



The member, the club said, has "unconditionally" accepted its apology.



