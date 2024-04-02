'Not India Of 1962': Kiren Rijiju Counters China's Arunachal Claims

China was used to “meek” Indian governments and the Narendra Modi government's strong border policy has irritated the country, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has said.

Reacting to China 'renaming' 30 more places in Arunachal Pradesh in an exclusive interview with NDTV on Tuesday, the minister said India is not the country it was in 1962 and will defend every inch of its territory. "We are not a small, weak nation that can be bullied," he said.

The Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries, who is an MP from Arunachal West and will contest from the seat again in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said, "I think the Chinese have suddenly realised that India now has a government which is not compromising on anything, especially with regard to our territorial integrity and efforts to secure our border."

The minister said recent statements from Chinese authorities have complained about the rapid infrastructure development and other works taking place in the border areas. "That means, till 2014, all the border areas, right from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, bordering with China, were deliberately left unattended and underdeveloped through a policy by the Congress and the UPA government. In 2013, then defence minister AK Antony had admitted in Parliament that, through a calculated policy, it was decided not to develop the border areas," he claimed.

"The reasons given were totally unacceptable to us. The reason was silly also, it was a defeatist kind of outlook and policy. The Congress said the infrastructure, like roads and bridges, could be used by the Chinese to invade the country. So that means the Congress party had, in a way, given away... that these areas should not be secured fully... that they should be left for occupation by the Chinese," he added.