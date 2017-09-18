Darjeeling Limps Back To Normalcy, 3 Tea Gardens Reopen

Three tea gardens in the Darjeeling hills reopened today, signalling a gradual return to normalcy which has eluded the hills for the past three months due to an indefinite strike by the GJM over the Gorkhaland issue."Today three tea gardens reopened. We are hopeful that more tea gardens will reopen in the days to come," a senior police official said.The development came two days after expelled GJM leader Binay Tamang held a meeting with several tea garden officials and owners and assured them that no untoward incident will take place if the gardens reopened.A large number of shops also opened during the day, the 96th day of the strike in Darjeeling where the situation remained tense but incident-free despite threats and intimidation by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).For the tenth day in a row, police along with the administration appealed to the locals over public address systems to open shops and restore normalcy in the hills.Peace rallies were taken out by residents in Kurseong, Darjeeling and Mirik, while GJM supporters took out rallies in support of a separate Gorkhaland and the ongoing shutdown in sections of Darjeeling, Sonada and Kalimpong.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the Gorkhaland protesters in Darjeeling to withdraw their strike and restore normalcy.Internet services remain suspended in the hills since June 18.