Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim Rescued From Dal Lake After Accident

Actress Zaira Wasim was involved in an accident at the Dal Lake in Kashmir on Thursday, reported news agency IANS. The 16-year-old actress, who played Aamir Khan's onscreen daughter in 2016 film, was on the Boulevard Road in Srinagar when the car she was travelling in went out of the driver's control and fell into the Dal Lake. Zaira, who escaped unhurt, and her co-passengers were rescued by the locals, reported IANS. "Locals immediately rescued her and her companion. She escaped unhurt, but her companion sustained injuries in the accident," a local told IANS.Zaira Wasim played the role of Geeta Phogat in, which was a biopic on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Zaira Wasim's excellent performance in film fetched her National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. "It is very encouraging to receive an award of this stature in my debut film, the appreciation has only got me more excited to work harder," she said after winning the award.In an interview Zaira Wasim also said that she 'hates' to watch herself on the screen . "I hate to watch myself on the screen. It's annoying and embarrassing. I never watch my interviews. I am even scared to watch my film," IANS quoted her as saying.In January, Zaira Wasim was trolled for meeting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. Zaira posted and then deleted a Facebook apology after she was criticised for the meeting. Aamir Khan and other Bollywood celebrities had tweeted in favour of the young actress.(With IANS inputs)