DA Case Verdict Live: VK Sasikala Asked To Surrender Immediately By Supreme Court

Here are the live updates on the conviction of VK Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case:
12.45 pm IST: O Panneerselvam addresses supporters after VK Sasikala's conviction by the Supreme Court. "Will form a stable government in Amma's (Jayalalithaa) name," he says.
12.24 pm IST: Supreme Court Orders Jail for Sasikala: What Next
12.03 pm IST: In Tweets, AIADMK Links VK Sasikala's Conviction To Jayalalithaa's 'Ordeal'
11.45 am IST: Supporters of O Panneerselvam celebrate outside his residence.
Chennai: #OPanneerselvam's supporters gather outside his residence after the DA case verdict that convicted #VKSasikalapic.twitter.com/4aeliXs341- ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017
11.33 am IST: The Supreme Court took minutes to declare Sasikala guilty, and then commotion.