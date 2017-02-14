Budget
Not compulsory to sing national anthem in cinema halls, no need to stand up if it is part of any film, says Supreme Court

DA Case Verdict Live: VK Sasikala Asked To Surrender Immediately By Supreme Court

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 14, 2017 12:47 IST
Sasikala SC Verdict Live: The AIADMK chief can neither hold public office nor contest polls.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices PC Ghosh and Amitava Roy, concurrently, held AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala guilty of helping former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa amass illicit wealth worth over 60 crores in the 1990s and has sentenced her to four years imprisonment. Following her conviction, she cannot hold public office or contest elections for the period of her jail term and six years after that. Ms Sasikala will have to surrender immediately, which puts an end to her claim to be Tamil Nadu's next chief minister. As the verdict was delivered, supporters of interim Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam celebrated outside his residence.

Here are the live updates on the conviction of VK Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case:

12.45 pm IST: O Panneerselvam addresses supporters after VK Sasikala's conviction by the Supreme Court. "Will form a stable government in Amma's (Jayalalithaa) name," he says.
 

ops


12.24 pm IST: Supreme Court Orders Jail for Sasikala: What Next

supreme court


12.03 pm IST: In Tweets, AIADMK Links VK Sasikala's Conviction To Jayalalithaa's 'Ordeal'

sasikala jayalalithaa



11.45 am IST: Supporters of O Panneerselvam celebrate outside his residence.


11.33 am IST:  The Supreme Court took minutes to declare Sasikala guilty, and then commotion.

sasikala
 
11.30 am IST: 2 lawmakers 'escape' resort for Sasikala flock, One in T-shirt and shorts.
 
chennai resort





 



