DA Case Verdict Live: VK Sasikala Asked To Surrender Immediately By Supreme Court

The Supreme Court bench of Justices PC Ghosh and Amitava Roy, concurrently, held AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala guilty of helping former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa amass illicit wealth worth over 60 crores in the 1990s and has sentenced her to four years imprisonment. Following her conviction, she cannot hold public office or contest elections for the period of her jail term and six years after that. Ms Sasikala will have to surrender immediately, which puts an end to her claim to be Tamil Nadu's next chief minister. As the verdict was delivered, supporters of interim Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam celebrated outside his residence.O Panneerselvam addresses supporters after VK Sasikala's conviction by the Supreme Court"Will form a stable government in Amma's (Jayalalithaa) name," he says.



12.24 pm IST: Supreme Court Orders Jail for Sasikala: What Next



12.03 pm IST: In Tweets, AIADMK Links VK Sasikala's Conviction To Jayalalithaa's 'Ordeal'





Chennai: #OPanneerselvam's supporters gather outside his residence after the DA case verdict that convicted #VKSasikalapic.twitter.com/4aeliXs341 - ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017

Supporters of O Panneerselvam celebrate outside his residence.



11.33 am IST: The Supreme Court took minutes to declare Sasikala guilty, and then commotion.