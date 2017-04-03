CRPF Man Dies In Kashmir As Convoy Ambushed, 10-Year-Old Girl Injured

A personnel of the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) was killed and five other troopers and two civilians -- one of them a girl -- were injured when militants attacked a convoy of the paramilitary force in Kashmir on Monday. The terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba has owned responsibility for this attack, which took place on the Sempora Panthachok area of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, on the outskirts of Srinagar. The men were on their way to Srinagar for duty in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha by-elections.The injured were taken to the army hospital in Badami Bagh, where Head Constable GD Basappa succumbed to his injuries. Two of the CRPF men were in critical condition, the police said. The other injured, including both the civilians, are out of danger, police said.The girl, 10-year-old Zainab, a resident of Pampore town, was admitted to Srinagar's Bone and Joint Hospital. The doctors said she was out of danger, saying she had been injured in the leg by a bullet.Cordon and search operations in the area, barely five km from Srinagar, were called off in the evening as the terrorists reportedly managed to escape.This was the third terror attack on security forces in Srinagar in as many days.The incident came less than a day after a police constable was killed and 11 other security personnel -- eight policemen and three CRPF men -- were injured in Srinagar's Nowhatta area. The terrorists had hurled a grenade at the police party.On April 1, a group of terrorists had opened fire on an army convoy on the Parimpora-Pantha Chowk bypass, injuring two jawans.