Akhilesh Yadav Alliance Back On, Says Congress: 10 Developments

Congress was offered 99 seats by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi party yesterday.
New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav asked voters to re-elect him as Chief Minister with the Congress as his junior partner in Uttar Pradesh. He confirmed reporters this morning that "alliance is on" with Congress. Sources say the two sides have split the difference to agree on the Congress getting six more seats than the 99 it was offered yesterday by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Of the state's 403 seats, the Congress will contest 105. Till last evening, it wanted 110.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
Till then, Mulayam Singh was unyielding on wanting to run the party and control decisions for the election including the crucial aspect of selecting candidates. He has now been made (read relegated to) party mentor.
The Congress and Akhilesh Yadav began the week by proclaiming their alliance was all but announced. Details were being mapped, they said.
Then Akhilesh Yadav stung the Congress by announcing a loss of nearly 200 candidates including some for seats that are currently held by the Congress.
What enraged the Congress however was the Samajwadi signalling that it would not surrender the seven of 10 seats that it has in Amethi and Rae Bareilly.
Though the Congress has only two seats in the neighbouring precincts, they are the parliamentary constituencies of party bosses Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. So the Congress being assigned a minority of seats here was seen as an affront to the Gandhis and a public acknowledgement to voters that the party is in decline.
But that is the case, the Samajwadi Party said, pointing out that in the last state election, the Congress won just 28 of 403 constituencies.
Negotiations continued till 4 am because both sides, despite their posturing, believe that a combined front against the BJP will deliver better dividends especially by consolidating the important Muslim vote.
The Congress after a series of electoral losses is politically attenuated. And Akhilesh Yadav is contending with anti-incumbency against a campaign that will be led for the BJP by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.