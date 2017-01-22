Akhilesh Yadav Alliance Back On, Says Congress: 10 Developments

Congress was offered 99 seats by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi party yesterday.

New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav asked voters to re-elect him as Chief Minister with the Congress as his junior partner in Uttar Pradesh. He confirmed reporters this morning that "alliance is on" with Congress. Sources say the two sides have split the difference to agree on the Congress getting six more seats than the 99 it was offered yesterday by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Of the state's 403 seats, the Congress will contest 105. Till last evening, it wanted 110.