Claim Lashkar Terrorist Abu Dujana's Body, Pakistan High Commission Told

Jammu and Kashmir police approached the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi and asked them to claim the body of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abu Dujana, killed by the security forces on Tuesday.Munir Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir told reporters on Tuesday that Pakistan High Commission has been approached to claim the body of Abu Dujana, who belonged to Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.This is for the first time that the authorities have approached Pakistan High Commission asking them to claim the body of any Pakistani terrorist killed during an anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.Mr Khan went on to say that "If they (Pakistan) don't claim his body, we will give him a proper burial," adding that authorities wished Dujana's parents should get to see their son before burial and for that reason, Pakistan High Commission had been approached.Police refused to hand over Dujana's body to civilians for burial. The senior police officer said "there was no reason to hand over to locals, the body of somebody who did not belong to the Kashmir Valley".Meanwhile hundreds attended the burial of the other Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Arif Lalihaari, who was killed on Tuesday with Abu Dujana in Hakripora village. Arif was buried in his native Lalihaar village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday evening.