Civilian Dies In Firing After Clashes Over Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama Encounter Clashes broke out after the killing of three Lashkar terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in an encounter.

A civilian died in firing by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today. The incident took place during clashes between protestors and security forces that followed the



There was stone throwing when the encounter began last evening but the operation was not abandoned.



Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed and an Army officer was injured during the encounter that lasted for six hours.



There were intelligence inputs that three local men, who had joined the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, were holed up inside a house in a densely populated locality. One of them was involved in a number of killings including that of sarpanch of Kakapora and district president of Pulwama.



Last week, top Lashkar operative Junaid Mattoo and two of his accomplices were gunned down during an encounter in Anantnag. Mattoo was involved in a number of attacks on security forces in the south Kashmir region.



