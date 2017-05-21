Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone Reveals The Secret Of Her Red Carpet Success Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone said, "I won't say I am a pro at walking down the red carpet. I think fashion has to be fun"

Images courtesy: Deepika Padukone

Images courtesy: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who rocked her first go at Cannes Film Festival as L'Oreal brand ambassador, says red carpet is all about having fun and following the instinct. The 31-year-old actress attended Cannes for another brand earlier in 2010 but this was her first time as a delegate of the make-up giant, which is also represented by Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. Deepika told reports in a Facetime session that it is important to follow one's instinct and mood while choosing an outfit, reports news agency PTI. "I won't say I am a pro at walking down the red carpet. I think fashion has to be fun. It's a team work, you have a stylist, then someone is designing your hair, doing your make up," she said."One can plan things in advance but when the day comes, you might feel like wearing something else. It is about following your instinct, your energy and mood and having fun," Deepika added, reports PTI.Deepika wore a sheer and embellished risque Marchesa dress on the opening day of Cannes and followed it up with a high-slit bottle green number by Brandon Maxwell. Fashion critics had no complaints.Deepika picked safer styles for the media interactions like the satin Galvano London shift or yellow Solace dress or the red Johanna Ortiz maxidress. All was well.Deepika walked the Cannes red caropet on May 17 and May 18. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took over from Deepika on May 19 and her last red carpet appearance was on May 20. Tonight, Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet for L'Oreal.Deepika Padukone was last seen in Hollywood filmand her next is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's(With PTI inputs)