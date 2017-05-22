Cannes Fashion: Deepika Padukone Made It To These International Best-Dressed Lists

Actress Deepika Padukone acquitted herself with honours on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, where she wore six outfits over two days last week. We liked Deepika's first red carpet look - a sheer purple gown by Marchesa - the best but it is her second red carpet dress that has been rated among the best-dressed so far by Vanity Fair and Harper's Bazaar. Both picked the green single-shouldered Brandon Maxwell that the 31-year-old star wore on the red carpet on Day 2 as among the most impressive looks this year, right up there with Julianne Moore's red Givenchy dress, Uma Thurman's Versace column and Naomie Harris' candy-striped Gucci.
Highlights
- Deepika's Brandon Maxwell appearance is among the best-dressed
- Aishwarya's blue ballgown by Michael Cinco also got top rating
- Deepika and Aishwarya are done with Cannes for this year
Here's a look at Deepika Padukone's dress:
Vogue International also gave her top marks for the dramatic eye make-up that went with the outfit. "In a sea of onyx flicks, long lashes, and crimson lips, an unexpected twist on eye makeup stands out like a peacock's tail, particularly when said statement eye is dusted in a bold shade of emerald," wrote Vogue.
Vanity Fair's pick of the best-dressed so far at the Cannes Film Festival also includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's blue princess ballgown by Michael Cinco.
Here's the Marchesa dress that Deepika Padukone wore on her first night at Cannes:
Deepika and Aishwarya have both returned from Cannes, where they were spokesmodels for beauty brand L'Oreal. Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet on Sunday and will do so again tonight.
It was Deepika Padukone's second year at Cannes but her first as an ambassador for L'Oreal. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been attending the film festival for 16 years now and Sonam for seven. The three Indian actresses are part of a contingent that includes L'Oreal's ambassadors from Hollywood, among them Ms Moore, Eva Longoria, Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning.