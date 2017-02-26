Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Expected To Visit India This Year

Highlights Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is expected to visit to India later this year He inducted 4 members from Sikh-Canadian community in his diverse cabinet Around 1.3 million people living in Canada are of Indian origin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make a state visit to India later this year, India's High Commissioner-designate to Canada Vikas Swarup said on Saturday."We expect the Canadian Prime Minister to visit India sometime later this year," Mr Swarup, who served as the spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry, said on the occasion of his farewell party.Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Canada in April 2015 during which India inked a multi-million-dollar deal for uranium to power its civilian nuclear programme for five years and also inked 13 agreements, following talks with then Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.Canada had agreed to supply 3,000 metric tonnes of uranium to energy-hungry India under a $254 million five-year deal to power Indian reactors. The agreement for uranium supply came two years after protracted negotiations following the 2013 civil nuclear deal between India and Canada.PM Narendra Modi was the first Indian prime ministerial visit to Canada in 42 years.Justin Trudeau, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, assumed office in November 2015.Of Canada's population of over 35 million, around 1.3 million people are of Indian origin.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau inducted a record four members from the Sikh-Canadian community in his diverse Cabinet for the first time in the country's history. His cabinet is also equally balanced between women and men.Three Indian-origin men and one woman are part of his cabinet that comprises of 15 female and 15 male ministers. The team marks both a generational change and reflect Canada's diversity.(Inputs from PTI and IANS)