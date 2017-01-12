BSF Jawan Targetted For Speaking Up And Exposing Reality, Says His Family

Border Security Force constable Tej Bahadur Yadav -- whose Facebook video alleging bad food is served to jawans has raised a storm -- is being deliberately targeted for exposing the reality the troops face, his family has alleged."I want to say whatever my husband has done is right. He has spoken up for the soldiers. Asking for decent food is not a crime. He has shown the reality," said Sharmilla, his wife.A day after the videos went viral, Mr Yadav was moved from the Line of Control in Poonch to a Batallion in Rajouri. While Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh ordered an investigation into his allegations, the BSF alleged that he has a "dodgy record" that also features "intoxication and insubordination".In four videos, the constable has showed what he called poor quality food served to security forces who work under extremely harsh conditions."This is breakfast - one burnt parantha and a glass of tea...no butter, no jam, no pickle..." he says in one video."Can a jawan do his duty with this kind of food? Share this video as much as possible and take our message to the government. Jai Hind!" he says in another.Since the posting a few days ago, the four videos have been seen 3 million times on social media.Now, more complaints have started coming in. Sources said the Home ministry has received a fresh complaint, apparently by a jawan, pointing to long working hours they are subjected to and the money allotted for food being used for other activities."We have sent a brigadier, an IG-rank officer and an expert dietitian in every post in India where the forces are deployed. The teams will check the food quality and other facilities," junior minister for Home Kiren Rijiju has said.The BSF says the grains and pulses are bought every month, the vegetables almost daily. Those posted on high altitudes also get extra rations that include dry fruits, honey, chocolates and tinned food.The jawans, the BSF claims, are not complaining. "I agree that the flavor of fresh food is missing, but the jawans don't complain about it," said DK Upadyay, a senior BSF officer of the Jammu Range.