Video: Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Ear, Leaving Internet Stunned

Viewers were hooked to their screens by the suspenseful video.

A disturbing video that is making the rounds on the internet shows a yellow-coloured snake getting firmly stuck inside a woman's ear and showing no signs of coming out.

A medical practitioner, wearing hand gloves, is seen using a clip to try to remove the snake from the patient's ear, which is seen peeking out from the side of the ear. The location or time of the incident has not been revealed in the video.

The video also demonstrates the doctor's several tries and use of every technique in an apparent futile attempt to remove the snake from the female patient's ear.

The suspenseful video captivates the viewers on social media, but ends without revealing whether or not the snake was removed.

A Facebook user by the name of Chandan Singh posted the video. His caption read, "The snake went inside the ear".

The video has more than 87,000 views and about 100 likes. Users were shocked and frightened by the clip and posted several comments.

Some people asked the Facebook user who shared the clip to post the entire video, while others pondered how the snake managed to get inside the ear.

Some users called it a fake video, writing, "100% false, posted on just for view."

One of the deadliest and most venomous animals on the planet is the snake.

According to World Health Organization research, snake bites cause between 81,000 and 138,000 deaths each year, as well as roughly three times as many complications and other permanent disabilities.

In the past, humans have been the victims of several terrible snake strikes, yet occasionally, situations happen that leave people in complete shock.

Snakes lurking in buildings and enclosed spaces are a familiar sight for people. However, this odd video, which has never been seen before, has stunned online users.