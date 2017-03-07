Collapse
Blast In Bhopal-Ujjain Passenger Train In Madhya Pradesh, At Least 4 Injured

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 07, 2017 12:47 IST
The blast occurred in a general coach of the train between 9.30 am and 10 am near Jabdi station.

Shajapur:  A blast in the 59320 Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi railway station in Madhya Pradesh today has left at least four people severely injured, according to a railway official. The blast occurred in a general coach of the train between 9.30 am and 10 am, when it was en route to Ujjain from Bhopal, informed Jitendra Kumar Jayant, railway official, to news agency Press Trust of India.

The four injured people have been admitted to a nearby Civil hospital in the Kalapipal town of Shajapur district, tweeted the official handle of the Railway Ministry.

"Passengers reported injured taken to civil hospital, Kalapipal. Accident Relief Medical Equipment, Ujjain, reached the site," it said.
The blast, which took place as the train was about to reach Jabdi station, damaged the glass panes in the general coach. After the train came to a halt, smoke engulfed the coach, which caused panic among passengers who rushed out to save themselves.

A thorough investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the blast, Mr Jayant said. He added that a relief train is on its way to the site of the incident.
 Jabdi falls between Kalapipal and Sehore railway stations in Madhya Pradesh.

Last month, the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express managed to avoid a major accident, averted by the timely detection of damages in the tracks between Mansi and Maheshkut stations and immediate action by railway officials. In January, 40 people died as the Hirakhand Express derailed at Kuneru station on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

(with inputs from PTI)

