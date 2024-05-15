Train Passenger Shares Photo Of Insect In Food, Railways Responds

The photo invited several comments from social media users.

A train passenger has shared a photo of contaminated food received during the journey that is gaining traction on social media. The incident happened on Kashi Express on Monday when the passenger ordered food. The picture shows nearly invisible insect mixed along with a grain of rice on spoon. It has grossed out social media users, who demanded action. Indian railways took cognisance of the photo and asked the passenger to share the PNR number and contact details via direct message.

Posting the troubling photo, the X user also provided the specifics of his journey aboard train number 15018. Kashi Express runs between Gorakhpur and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai.

@AshwiniVaishnaw train no.15018 kashi express found insect on food pic.twitter.com/uLS5vJzw5A — Parvez Hashmi (@parvezhashmi90) May 13, 2024

The user also tagged Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The photo invited several comments from users who recalled their own experiences.

"You got premium Chinese thali at the price of veg... Railway may ask you to pay more," commented one user. "That's Proteins Bro. Good for Health. From Indian Railways," said another.

"Even after paying premium prices, this is the service we get," a third user said.

Railway Sewa also took notice of the post gaining traction and commented on the thread. "Sir, kindly share PNR and mobile number preferably in Direct Message (DM)," it said in the post.

Earlier this month, a review of Vande Bharat Express by a traveller from Kolkata went viral on X. She called the snacks offered onboard train "average" and "same as Shatabdi (another type of train).

The user also shared photos of the snack that showed packets of Diet Chivda Mixture, Roasted Peanut Chikki and a food item inside a paper bag.

She also posted a video of the washrooms, which the woman said impressed her the most.