BJP's Uttar Pradesh Unit Expels 87 Workers For Anti-Party Activities

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP on Thursday expelled 87 party workers for six years for allegedly carrying out anti-party activities."As many as 87 party office bearers and workers, who had indulged in anti-party activities either by contesting against the party candidates or campaigning against them, have been shown the door," UP BJP general secretary Vidyasagar Sonkar said on Thursday.Mr Sonkar said that after allegations against some of the party workers were found to be true, disciplinary action was initiated against them following which UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya expelled them for six years.The action was taken following the approval of the party's disciplinary committee, it is learnt.Prominent among those sacked are Kapil Dev Kori (Rampur), VK Saini (Moradabad), Inderdev Singh (Bijnore), Shanti Swaroop Sharma (Bulandshahr), Chandra Shekhar Rawat (Hathras), Ashish Vashishtha (Baghpat) and Pratibha Singh, Mahesh Narayan Tiwari, Nirmal Srivastava, Vaibhav Pandey and Vidyabhushan Dwivedi from Gonda.The BJP won a landslide mandate in Uttar Pradesh this year, winning 312 seats - 325 along with allies - out of the state's 403 assembly constituencies. The party returned to power in the state after 15 years, dethroning Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party government.