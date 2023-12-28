UP Deputy Chief Minister Cleans Drains, Roads Ahead Of Ayodhya Temple Event

UP Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya cleaned drains and roads this morning

Camping in Ayodhya to oversee preparations for Ram Temple's grand consecration on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya today cleaned drains and roads as part of a cleanliness drive to spruce up the city in the run-up to the big ceremony.

Gloves on hands, a scarf covering the mouth and nose, Mr Maurya was seen removing solid waste from drains and picking up rubbish from streets. The Deputy Chief Minister has been camping in Ayodhya for four days now as the city gets a new look ahead of the event.

From a new airport to a revamped railway station to new facades for shops, Ayodhya is being spruced up for the ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the city today to take stock of the preparations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya on December 30 to inaugurate the airport and the redeveloped railway station.

The Prime Minister will also attend the consecration ceremony on January 22, when lakhs of devotees are expected to reach Ayodhya.

About 70 per cent of the 70-acre temple complex will be a green area, Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai has told the media.

"The green area includes portions which are very dense, and in some segments of it, even sunlight hardly filters through," he said. About 600 existing trees are preserved in the green belt.

The temple complex, built in traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet long, 250 feet wide and 161 feet high, he has said. Each floor of the temple will be 20 ft high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates, Mr Rai has said.