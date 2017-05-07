Baahubali 2 Creates History, Becomes First Indian Movie Ever To Collect Rs 1000 Crore

Highlights
- Baahubali 2 made over Rs 300 crore in its first weekend
- Baahubali 2 released worldwide on April 28
- The film has received a lot of appreciation from the entire film industry
Here's what trade analyst Ramesh Bala said about Baahubali 2's box-office collection worldwide.
With 800 Cr in India and 200 Cr in Overseas, #Baahubali2 becomes the 1st Indian movie to do 1000 Cr @ WW BO.. #1000croreBaahubalipic.twitter.com/Jt2YYMW9w5— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 7, 2017
S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion has received a lot of appreciation from the entire film industry. Last weekend, superstar Rajinikanth lauded the film in a post on Twitter, calling it 'India cinema's pride.' The 66-year-old actor wrote: "Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece."
Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece— Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 30, 2017
Filmmakers S S Rajamouli and Karan Johar are elated with the response the film has been receiving worldwide. In a tweet, Mr Rajamouli thanked his fans for all the love and support. "You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives," he wrote.
Its only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017
given by Baahubali Fans made us cruise through the obstacles.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017
Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us
at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017
In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, actor Prabhas thanked people for the 'love and support.' "I am very thankful to all the people around me for their constant love and support through this journey of 5 years. It wouldn't be possible without them," IANS quoted Prabhas as saying.
Baahubali: The Conclusion is the continuation of the 2015 super-hit movie Baahubali: The Beginning. The film, which features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles, reveals the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali.