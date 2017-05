Baahubali 2 Creates History, Becomes First Indian Movie Ever To Collect Rs 1000 Crore

Highlights Baahubali 2 made over Rs 300 crore in its first weekend Baahubali 2 released worldwide on April 28 The film has received a lot of appreciation from the entire film industry

With 800 Cr in India and 200 Cr in Overseas, #Baahubali2 becomes the 1st Indian movie to do 1000 Cr @ WW BO.. #1000croreBaahubalipic.twitter.com/Jt2YYMW9w5 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 7, 2017

Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 30, 2017

Its only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017

given by Baahubali Fans made us cruise through the obstacles.

Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017

at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017

S S Rajamouli'sis creating history in India and abroad. The film, which released worldwide on April 28, has become the first Indian movie ever to collect Rs 1000 crore , reports trade analyst Ramesh Bala.released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, across 8,000 screens in India. The film has made over Rs 800 crore in India and more than 200 crore in the international markets, tweeted Mr Bala.not only received a bumper opening of over Rs 100 crore (all versions put together), the film also made over Rs 300 crore in its first weekend.Here's what trade analyst Ramesh Bala said about's box-office collection worldwide.S S Rajamouli'shas received a lot of appreciation from the entire film industry. Last weekend, superstar Rajinikanth lauded the film in a post on Twitter, calling it 'India cinema's pride.' The 66-year-old actor wrote: "Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece."Filmmakers S S Rajamouli and Karan Johar are elated with the response the film has been receiving worldwide. In a tweet, Mr Rajamouli thanked his fans for all the love and support. "You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives," he wrote.In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, actor Prabhas thanked people for the 'love and support .' "I am very thankful to all the people around me for their constant love and support through this journey of 5 years. It wouldn't be possible without them," IANS quoted Prabhas as saying.is the continuation of the 2015 super-hit movie. The film, which features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles, reveals the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali.