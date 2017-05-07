Baahubali 2 Creates History, Becomes First Indian Movie Ever To Collect Rs 1000 Crore

Baahubali 2 has made over Rs 800 crore in India and more than 200 crore in the international markets, reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala

All India | Written by | Updated: May 07, 2017 12:05 IST
995 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Baahubali 2 Creates History, Becomes First Indian Movie Ever To Collect Rs 1000 Crore

Prabhas in Baahubali 2

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Baahubali 2 made over Rs 300 crore in its first weekend
  2. Baahubali 2 released worldwide on April 28
  3. The film has received a lot of appreciation from the entire film industry
S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion is creating history in India and abroad. The film, which released worldwide on April 28, has become the first Indian movie ever to collect Rs 1000 crore, reports trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Baahubali: The Conclusion released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, across 8,000 screens in India. The film has made over Rs 800 crore in India and more than 200 crore in the international markets, tweeted Mr Bala. Baahubali: The Conclusion not only received a bumper opening of over Rs 100 crore (all versions put together), the film also made over Rs 300 crore in its first weekend.

Here's what trade analyst Ramesh Bala said about Baahubali 2's box-office collection worldwide.
 

S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion has received a lot of appreciation from the entire film industry. Last weekend, superstar Rajinikanth lauded the film in a post on Twitter, calling it 'India cinema's pride.' The 66-year-old actor wrote: "Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece."
 

Filmmakers S S Rajamouli and Karan Johar are elated with the response the film has been receiving worldwide. In a tweet, Mr Rajamouli thanked his fans for all the love and support. "You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives," he wrote.
 
 
 

In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, actor Prabhas thanked people for the 'love and support.' "I am very thankful to all the people around me for their constant love and support through this journey of 5 years. It wouldn't be possible without them," IANS quoted Prabhas as saying.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is the continuation of the 2015 super-hit movie Baahubali: The Beginning. The film, which features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles, reveals the reason behind Katappa killing Baahubali.
 

Trending

Share this story on

995 Shares
ALSO READ86-Year-Old, Attempting Second World Record On Mount Everest, Dies At Base Camp
ss rajamoulibaahubali 2baahubali 2 box office

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................