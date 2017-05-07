Baahubali 2 Creates History, Becomes First Indian Movie Ever To Collect Rs 1000 Crore

Highlights Baahubali 2 made over Rs 300 crore in its first weekend Baahubali 2 released worldwide on April 28 The film has received a lot of appreciation from the entire film industry

With 800 Cr in India and 200 Cr in Overseas, #Baahubali2 becomes the 1st Indian movie to do 1000 Cr @ WW BO.. #1000croreBaahubalipic.twitter.com/Jt2YYMW9w5 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 7, 2017

Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 30, 2017

Its only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017

given by Baahubali Fans made us cruise through the obstacles.

Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017

at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2017