Avoiding Lie Detector Test Proof Of Jagdish Tytler's Guilt In 1984 Riots: Akalis

The Shiromani Akali Dal or SAD on Wednesday claimed that the manner in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was "running away" from a lie detector test was "proof of his guilt" in the 1984 riots.It also alleged that this was proof of "Congress' complicity" in the "organised massacre" of Sikhs.SAD lawmaker Prem Singh Chandumajra alleged that Mr Tytler was trying to delay the "inevitable" by coming up with "excuses" repeatedly during the court hearings to avoid subjecting himself to a lie detector test."Now, a Delhi court has asked him (Tytler) to give an unambiguous reply on whether he was willing to undergo a lie detector test after continuously being evasive. He had challenged the test earlier saying it would amount to cruelty against him," the Akali leader said.He said he wondered if Mr Tytler or "his masters in the Congress high-command", who continued to give him "shelter", understood the meaning of cruelty."How debased can you (Tytler) become? You are charged with leading a mob which massacred three Sikhs at the Pulbangash gurdwara in north Delhi on November 1, 1984. There are eyewitnesses to this barbarity. Even the Nanavati Commission found credible evidence against you in its report. Now, when the law of the land has caught up with you, you are trying to escape justice by coming up with vague excuses and even clauses like cruelty," said Mr Chandumajra.He added that it was up to the Congress high-command now to take action against Mr Tytler."Here is an accused who is openly refusing to join the investigation in a murder and arson case. Tytler continues to have a sense of entitlement as he is a Congress functionary. It is absolutely essential that the Congress expels him from the party immediately. This will remove the crutches, riding on which he hopes to elude justice," he said.The Akali leader, however, alleged that the Congress high-command had a "record of sheltering and protecting Mr Tytler" as there was "more to the case".