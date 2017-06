GST Launch 2017: The midnight launch will be held in the Central Hall of the parliament.

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST), India's biggest tax reform, will be launched at midnight by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament's historic Central Hall, in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee. Nearly 1,000 dignitaries are expected at the venue to witness the launch. It is the fourth time since Independence that an event will be held there at midnight and new carpets and sound systems have been installed in the Central Hall for the big night. The last three have celebrated India's Independence and that is among the reasons that the Congress has listed for boycotting the GST launch tonight. Several other opposition parties too are staying away. GST, which replaces a slew of indirect taxes with a unified tax, is set to dramatically reshape the country's 2 trillion dollar economy.