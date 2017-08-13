45 Dead In Himachal Pradesh Landslide, Rescue Operations Underway

At least 45 people were killed and several injured after a massive landslide buried two government buses at Kotpuri near Padhar on the Mandi-Pathankot national highway in Himachal Pradesh, officials said today. The number of people killed could rise as over 50 passengers were travelling in the two buses hit by the landslide which was triggered by a cloudburst, they said.Mandi deputy commissioner Sandeep Kadam told news agency ANI that 45 bodies had been recovered so far. Rescue operations were underway, he said.Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the army and the police were rushed and heavy earth-moving machinery called in at the gorge where the two buses lay buried under a heap of debris.Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh visited the spot and said the rescue operation would continue till the last body was recovered.The chief minister said the state government would bear medical expenses of the injured passengers. He also met the family members of those killed.Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur, Transport Minister G S Bali and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anil Sharma also reached the spot.Mr Thakur announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of family of those killed while Mr Bali announced that Rs 1 lakh would be given to each family of those killed by the state transport corporation. The massive landslide, covering an area of more than 250 metres, swept away two other vehicles also and damaged some houses.The highway was closed and hundreds of vehicles were stranded on either side, officials said.