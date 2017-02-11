Assembly Elections Live: First-Phase Of Voting Begins In Uttar Pradesh Today

Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Phase-1 will see polling across 73 constituencies today. (File Photo)

Dadri: Polling underway in Bishada, people cast their votes #uppolls2017pic.twitter.com/5YEC0AxX5l - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2017

The first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place today in the key constituencies of Mathura, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida, among others. The give-phase election in India's largest state is expected to be an intense, high-octane three way contest between the BJP, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.While the SP hopes to retain power - albeit with the Congress this time, the BJP and BSP hope to regain power in the state after 13 and five years, respectively.The BJP won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 Union elections, decimating the Congress, SP and BSP - which were reduced to five, two and zero seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The election in Uttar Pradesh - along with those in Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand - is considered to be a referendum on Mr Modi's demonetisation drive. In his campaigns across Uttar Pradesh, Mr Modi urged voters to root out 'SCAM' - an acronym for Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.Ms Mayawati is expected to be a five-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, should the BSP win. Her party was the worst sufferer in the state in the 2014 Union elections as it failed to register a single seat. This time, the party has fielded a record number of candidates belonging to the Muslim community, considered to be a key vote bank for the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.The poll is also a crucial test for the new national president of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, who gained control of the party after a bitter feud with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has forged an alliance with the Congress and lately, Rahul Gandhi and Mr Yadav have been jointly campaigning all over Uttar Pradesh. The Congress will contest 24 seats whereas the Samajwadi Party has given tickets to 51 contestants in the first-phase.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an incumbent Lok Sabha member from Varanasi whereas Congress' top leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are parliamentarians from Raebareli and Amethi, respectively.Voting begins in 73 constituencies across 15 districts in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections.