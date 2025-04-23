"Won't Spare Mastermind": Devendra Fadnavis Condemns Pahalgam Attack

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denounced the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, that left at least 26 civilians dead. Calling the attack "cowardly," he claimed India would not be intimidated by such attacks.

"I condemn the cowardly attack that took place in Kashmir. The attackers want us to stop. But India will not stop. The masterminds and attackers will definitely get a fitting response from India," Mr Fadnavis said in a statement to NDTV.

"Kashmir attack has an intention to make every body stop their jobs, but we will not succumb to their agenda. We will stay on course to fulfill our task. The Centre will take appropriate actions at the right time," he added.

The Tuesday attack at Baisaran, a scenic meadow near Pahalgam accessible only on foot or by pony, was the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. Heavily armed terrorists opened fire, killing 26 people and injuring several others. The victims included 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen. Among the dead, six were from Maharashtra.

The Resistance Front, a proxy outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the massacre.

Earlier, Mr Fadnavis posted on X, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. My heartfelt tributes to the ones who lost their lives. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand strongly with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured ones."

He added the state government was in constant touch with senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration. "Called and spoke to Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner Vijaykumar Bidari and took detailed info," he said.

Survivor and eyewitness accounts revealed the terrorists first asked about the religion of the victims and asked them to recite an Islamic verse before shooting them dead. The bodies of those killed are now being transported to their homes.

A tourist from Shivamogga, Karnataka, lost her husband during the attack. She and her 18-year-old son were among the few spared. After her husband's death, she confronted one of the terrorists, pleading to be killed alongside him. The assailant reportedly replied, "Nahi maarenge. Tum Modi ko jaake bolo (I won't kill you. Go and tell Modi)."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned to India early from his Saudi Arabia visit, chaired a high-level security meeting with National security Agency (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Delhi airport. "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice and will not be spared," PM Modi said in a statement.

Security has been heightened across Kashmir, and investigations are underway to trace the terrorists.