As Protests Rise On Border Death, India Calls Nepal PM, Promises Probe

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today phoned Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda to offer condolences after a Nepali man was killed in an alleged firing at the border by the guards.Mr Doval, who called Prachanada on behalf of PM Narendra Modi, said that Indian authorities have initiated a probe into killing of Govinda Gautam. He conveyed PM Modi's grief over the death and expressed condolences to the family, a statement issued by the Nepalese Prime Minister's Secretariat said.Dozens of people were protesting over a damaged culvert in Nepal's Anandabazaar near the border with India on Thursday when the border guards, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), opened fire, killing a 25-year-old man, the statement said.It said officials from the two countries had met and agreed to take steps to maintain calm.But on Friday, fresh protests erupted in Anandabazaar, which is 477 km southwest of Kathmandu, with an even bigger group of Nepalis attacking a local government office, Home Ministry spokesman Bal Krishna Panthi said.Another group of demonstrators tried to march on the Indian embassy in Kathmandu in protest over the shooting, but were stopped by police, leading to scuffles, police official Chhabi Lal said.India has asked Nepal to provide a forensic and post mortem report of the man killed.Prachanda said that the Kanchanpur incident was "very serious" and expressed Nepal's readiness to provide the required support for the investigation.The man killed has been declared as a martyr by the Nepal government.Along with martyr's status, the government will provide Rs one million compensation to the next of the kin of the victim and fund the education of his children, said Nepal Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi while addressing the Legislature-Parliament meeting today.