Kolkata: For the second time in one month, the Army had to be called out to keep peace in West Bengal's Darjeeling after fresh round of violence broke out on Saturday morning. By the end of the day, the police spoke of two people losing their lives in the last 24 hours that led Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to renew her appeal for calm. But Ms Banerjee also lashed out at the BJP for conspiring along with the protesting Gorkha leaders and "foreign forces" to keep the hill station on a boil. She also repeated her proposal for peace talks with the Gorkha leaders who rejected the offer as soon as it was made.