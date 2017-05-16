Arunachal Pradesh's Anshu Jamsenpa Becomes First Indian Woman To Scale Mount Everest 4 Times

Arunachal Pradesh's Anshu Jamsenpa scripted history today by becoming the first Indian woman to scale the Mount Everest for the fourth time. She will attempt a double ascent to the world's highest peak to make it a total five successful climbs.Ms Jamsenpa, a mother of two, started at 1.45 am on May 13 for her climb and reached the Everest top at 9 am on today to unfurl the national flag.Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama had, on April 2, this year flagged off the mountaineer's double ascent expedition from Guwahati in Assam.Ms Jamsenpa scaled the Mount Everest twice in May 2011 and again scaled the peak on May 18 in 2013.If she is successful with her double ascent this time, Ms Jamsenpa will set a record five climbs of Mt Everest.She started the summit expedition after 38 days of acclimatisation at the Everest Base Camp from April 4 to May 12."The good news is that she is absolutely well and fine and shall attempt a double expedition," her spokesperson said.Ms Jamsenpa spoke to officials at the Everest Base Camp and in Kathmandu over satellite phone from the world's tallest peak after unfurling the tricolour and clicking testimonial photos.Her health is stated to be perfectly fine and she is descending now to the base camp.She acknowledged the support extended by State Bank of India, North Eastern Council, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation, Arunachal Pradesh government and all her previous associates for her success.Ms Jamsenpa is motivated and energised to try the double ascent if conditions remain favourable.