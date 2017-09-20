Arun Jaitley Promises 'Necessary' Steps To Counter Economy Slowdown

India is considering "necessary" steps to lift economic growth that slipped to a three-year low in the first quarter of this financial year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.Sources have told NDTV a massive effort to recapitalise state-run banks to boost capacity to lend to businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, is likely to be the centrepiece of the revival plan being drawn up at the finance ministry."We have taken note of all economic indicators which are available... the government will take any additional moves which are necessary," Mr Jaitley told reporters on Wednesday.Yesterday, the finance minister had spent hours with top ministerial colleagues and senior officials to come up with measures to put the economy back on a high growth path.The meeting was also a message; that the country's political leadership acknowledged the problem and was determined to take - as one participant called it - "urgent steps" to achieve higher economic growth that would also create more jobs.Mr Jaitley did not get into the specifics of the discussions at an interaction with reporters. He said the plan will be unveiled only after "consulting" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The faltering economy has exposed the government to sharp attacks by opposition Congress party which has been consistently taking jibes at the ruling coalition for what it calls is the government's failure to create enough jobs.The economy grew by just 5.7 per cent in this financial year's first three months; the lowest since PM Modi took office in May 2014. Industrial output posted a small improvement in July but this isn't good enough because 15 of the 23 manufacturing industries still recorded a contraction.