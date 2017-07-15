AR Rahman Played More Hindi Than Tamil Songs At London Concert, Say Fans

That was my first ever Tamil concert guys. Albeit completely unintentional #ARRahman#SSEArena#Fail#Refund?- Omer Chowdhury (@OmChow) July 8, 2017
@arrahman seems like he has forgotten Hindi music has brought him to international fame- Jagruti (@JCookingOdyssey) July 9, 2017
Was total disaster,for someone who made his name in Bollywood(at least on sheer numbers) it was disrespectful from him,even speaking Tamil- Apoorva Dixit (@apoorva_dixit) July 9, 2017
Back home in Tamil Nadu, fans of the music composer who has won the Oscars and Grammys, have come to his defence. They say Mr Rahman in fact played quite a lot of Hindi songs at the concert.
Many people who attended the concert said though the tickets were sold for a Tamil concert titled 'Netru Indru Nalai', Mr Rahman played more Hindi songs.
I'm pleased to announce "Netru Indru Nalai" on the 8th of July at the SSE Arena, Wembley.
Thank you for your... https://t.co/FINBvhJcFB- A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 16, 2017
"There were 165 Hindi numbers and a medley with Hindi parts, but he sang just 12 Tamil songs," Enthil Velan, who coordinated the event, said.
Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted the concert had 65 per cent Hindi songs.
Chase the American dream, your kids can Spanish; Live in the UK that once colonised India - but cry foul when a when you hear Tamil songs- Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 14, 2017
Film historian Mohan Raman did not mince words. "AR Rahman is a very honest, loyal, proud Indian and an equally proud Tamil. That's why in his Oscars acceptance speech he spoke in Tamil. If at all any one has to complain it's Tamil fans saying we have not got the lion's share," Mr Raman said.
Mr Rahman has not responded to his critics.