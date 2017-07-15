AR Rahman Played More Hindi Than Tamil Songs At London Concert, Say Fans

Social media was abuzz with disappointment after a section of the audience at music composer AR Rahman's concert in London reportedly walked out, alleging he played more Tamil numbers than Hindi ones

AR Rahman played both Hindi and Tamil songs at his London concert (AFP)

Chennai:  Music composer AR Rahman has found himself in the middle of a language war a week after he performed at a concert at Wembley Stadium in London. On Thursday, social media was abuzz with disappointment after a section of the audience at the concert reportedly walked out, alleging he played more Tamil numbers than Hindi ones.
 
Back home in Tamil Nadu, fans of the music composer who has won the Oscars and Grammys, have come to his defence. They say Mr Rahman in fact played quite a lot of Hindi songs at the concert.

Many people who attended the concert said though the tickets were sold for a Tamil concert titled 'Netru Indru Nalai', Mr Rahman played more Hindi songs.
 
"There were 165 Hindi numbers and a medley with Hindi parts, but he sang just 12 Tamil songs," Enthil Velan, who coordinated the event, said.

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted the concert had 65 per cent Hindi songs.
 
Film historian Mohan Raman did not mince words. "AR Rahman is a very honest, loyal, proud Indian and an equally proud Tamil. That's why in his Oscars acceptance speech he spoke in Tamil. If at all any one has to complain it's Tamil fans saying we have not got the lion's share," Mr Raman said.

Mr Rahman has not responded to his critics.
 

