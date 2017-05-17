Another Rohtak Girl Alleges Rape, Blackmail. Writes To Cops About Ordeal

A minor girl from Rohtak has written to the police alleging rape and blackmail by two persons at gunpoint. The police have requested the girl to come forward as they could not find her at the address mentioned in the letter.The SHO of the women's police station in Rohtak said they received the letter on May 11, in which the girl, who claimed to be around 17-year-old, alleged that she was gang-raped in March this year. She also alleged that the two accused filmed the act in order to blackmail and threaten her."We have questioned the two youngsters named in her complaint, but they deny having committed the crime. We appeal to her to come forward and provide us more details. We will take care of her safety," the SHO said.A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Arms Act and investigation is on, police said.Last week, the decomposed and mutilated body of a 23-year-old woman, who went missing from Sonipat on May 9 and was gang-raped and brutally murdered, was found in a vacant plot in Rohtak's Industrial Model Township (IMT) on May 11. She lay in the plot for four days before someone spotted her. Her skull was in pieces and stray dogs had bitten off parts of her body.Just a few days later, a 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly raped by three men in a moving car in Gurgaon and thrown out on a road in Delhi.