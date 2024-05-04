Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Minor Girl In Uttar Pradesh

The sentence will be extended by three months if the convict fails to pay the fine (Representational)

A local court sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a teenage girl in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Saturday.

Special Judge (POCSO) Vinay Kumar Singh on Saturday convicted one Ugrasen for raping the minor girl in the Chowk area in 2021, Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Narayan Singh told news agency PTI.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on him.

The sentence will be extended by three months if the convict fails to pay the fine, the court said.

According to the prosecution, Ugrasen lured the minor girl away from her home on May 29, 2021, and raped her.

Her father lodged a police complaint, following which a case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

