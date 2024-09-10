Man Gets 20-Year Jail Term For Raping Girl, 16, In Haryana

A court here sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping a minor girl in Haryana's Sohna, police said on Tuesday.

The court of Additional Session Judge Ashwani Kumar imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the 24-year-old accused in connection to the three-year-old rape case, they added.

According to police, a Sohna-resident approached the police in 2021, alleging that Vinod, a native of Mathura district, had raped his 16-year-old daughter after luring her.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sohna Sadar police station and, soon after, the accused was arrested. He has been in jail since then police said.

The police team investigated the case thoroughly and collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused and presented them in the court, they said.

"On the basis of the chargesheet filed in the court and the evidence and witnesses collected by the Gurugram Police, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar on Monday sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment and fine," a police spokesperson said.

