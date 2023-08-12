Video Shows Rioter Firing Shots During Violence Near Gurugram

Police said they are trying to identify those seen in the videos and arrest them.

A rioter opened fire during violence in a town near Haryana's Nuh where communal clashes erupted on July 31, showed a video.

The incident occurred in Sohna, which comes under Gurugram district, the same evening Nuh witnessed clashes between two communities, said an eye-witness.

The masked rioter, flanked by others carrying sticks, is seen loading his gun and firing multiple shots at another group, in videos widely circulated on social media. Both groups threw stones at the other side during the street violence.

NDTV can't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Some rioters also allegedly stopped a two-wheeler and thrashed the rider. Another video appeared to show a thick plume of smoke arising from a neighbourhood.

Six people died in communal clashes between two communities during a religious procession in Nuh on July 31, the ripples of which were felt in the IT hub of Gurugram too.

In prompt action, the state government demolished scores of houses citing illegal constructions.