Aparshakti Khurana's New Single <i>Sohna Mukhda</i> Is The Perfect Wedding Anthem To Kickstart 2025

Aparshakti Khurana is a multi-talented artist who never ceases to impress the masses with his many skills.

The Stree actor is also a talented singer. 2024 was extremely rewarding for him with his singles Zaroor and Enna Pyar, gaining popularity.

He has now kickstarted 2025 with his new song Sohna Mukhda, which is touted to be the perfect wedding song to get your festivities started this year.

He shared the song on Instagram, and captioned it, "My last song with T-Series, Kudiye Ni was received really well by the audience! Looking for a similar response on Sohna Mukhda as well! Rochak, Gurpreet, and I have worked really hard on this and Anupama looks beautiful in the video, courtesy of Jigar and Dhruval (the directors), hence pretty much all the boxes are ticked! Now me and the entire T-Series team are just keeping our fingers crossed!"

The upbeat tunes and celebratory vibe of the song will be a go-to pick for weddings and festive celebrations in the year ahead.

It also showcases Aparshakti's versatility to connect with his audience, through music.

It has been composed by Rochak Kohli, and written by Gurpreet Saini, the song features artist Anupama Parameswaram.

On the work front, Aparshakti had an impressive run in 2024, his OTT series Berlin was appreciated by viewers.

His theatrical release, Stree 2, where he reprised his role as Bittu, was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024.

In 2025, he has Badtameez Gill alongside Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in the highly anticipated documentary Finding Ram.